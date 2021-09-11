Camp New Hope to host Fall Family Festival

NEOGA — Camp New Hope in Neoga plans to welcome hundreds of local families to their campus for a night of fun from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18, for The Fall Family Festival.

The Fall Family Festival is an effort to raise much needed funds to make improvements to the 41-acre campus on the shores of Lake Mattoon, and to continue to offer year-round camping experiences for people eight and older with developmental and physical disabilities.

“Camp New Hope really is a magical place,” Kathy Beals, board president, said. “We were so excited to be able to offer summer camp again this year, but it requires community support from our generous donors to keep camp running.”

Prior to COVID, Camp New Hope offered week-long overnight camping experiences throughout the summer and weekend respite experiences during the school year. “In order to bring campers back while still ensuring their health and safety, we offered day camp this summer and we hope to offer respite weekends very soon,” Executive Director Jake Junghanel said. “Camp isn’t just important to our campers, it’s a much needed respite for their hard working caregivers, too.”

The Fall Family Festival will include inflatables, boat rides on Lake Mattoon, train rides, fishing, games, trail hiking, mini golf, and other family-oriented activities. An entry fee of $10 per person includes unlimited activities. Food will also be available for purchase from the 19th Street Dairy Queen, Kep’s Cooking, and SweeTea’z Traveling Tea Trailer.

Camp New Hope is located at 1364 County Road 100 East in Neoga. More information is available at www.campnewhopeillinois.org.

