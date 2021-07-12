 Skip to main content
MATTOON

Carnival, other Bagelfest activities at Peterson Park start Wednesday

Follow the path of a bagel through the Lender's Bagels factory in Mattoon. 

MATTOON — Workers began setting up rides on Monday in preparation for the carnival and other Mattoon Bagelfest activities starting Wednesday night at Peterson Park.

American Banner Amusements carnival rides and games are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. Saturday, along with a variety of area food and merchant booths.

Special events coordinator Kim Janssen said Bagelfest recently added a fourth carnival armband day, on Thursday. She said visitors will now be able to use the armbands at 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday, and noon-4 p.m. Saturday for unlimited rides. The armbands can be bought for $17 through noon Wednesday at the park's Peterson House or for $20 at the carnival.

"Thursday is a very family-friendly night, so we wanted to add an extra night to give people an armband for the carnival," Janssen said.

Carnival preparations

American Banner Amusements workers set up a young children's ride late Monday morning in preparation for the Mattoon Bagelfest carnival opening for the week at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Peterson Park.

Family-friendly activities Thursday night will include free concerts by rock 'n' roll and gospel act Scott Wattles from 5-7 p.m. at the Rotary Band Shell and by contemporary Christian band I Am They at 8 p.m. at the mainstage in Grimes Field.

Janssen said Bagelfest also recently finalized plans for the other free concerts at the Rotary Band Shell. Mattoon Community Concert Band and the Legacy Regiment Performing Arts Showband will perform from 5-7 p.m. Friday and the East Central Harmony Chorus from 9-10 a.m. Saturday. The chorus concert will coincide with the free bagel breakfast from 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the adjacent Demars Center.

The ticketed mainstage concerts at this year's Bagelfest will be Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder at 8 p.m. Friday and Resurrection: The Journey Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Saturday.  

Concert-goers can purchase Skaggs tickets for $15 each, Resurrection tickets for $10 each, or both for $20 at the Peterson House, 217-258-6286, or at www.mattoonbagelfest.com/.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

