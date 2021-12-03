Casey Cookie Candy Caper to he held

CASEY — Looking to continue the tradition of attending the Cookie Candy Caper? For several years the Women’s Visions Circle of the Casey United Methodist Church has hosted a “Christmas, Cookie, Candy Caper” which offers great holiday treats, and other delightful items for only $6 a pound. Many of the items are suitable for freezing. The event this year will be held in Fellowship Hall from 8:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.