Casey Cookie Candy Caper to he held

Cookie Candy Caper

Buyers from a previous Cookie Candy Caper at the Casey United Methodist Church search for favorite treats for the holidays. This year the event is Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

 Submitted photo

CASEY — Looking to continue the tradition of attending the Cookie Candy Caper? For several years the Women’s Visions Circle of the Casey United Methodist Church has hosted a “Christmas, Cookie, Candy Caper” which offers great holiday treats, and other delightful items for only $6 a pound. Many of the items are suitable for freezing. The event this year will be held in Fellowship Hall from 8:30-10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 11.

One pound bags of pecans will be available for $10.

Organizers regret that the breakfast and flea market will not be held this year. Masks will be required.

For more information contact Patty Richards at 217-932-5463.

