Casey Popcorn Festival, entertainers returning

CASEY — The Popcorn Festival will return over Labor Day weekend after being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will bring some returning favorite entertainers with it.

"It was just like riding a bike. You never forget how," said Popcorn Festival co-founder Bernie Morgan of bringing backing this event, which is now in its 33rd year.

Free concerts are scheduled to be offered throughout the festival Saturday to Monday in Fairview Park, plus the traditional vendor set-up night performance by the Generation Gap country and bluegrass band from Casey at 7 p.m. Friday.

Morgan said Saturday's concerts will feature Popcorn Festival newcomer the Boom Box Band, a 1980s act, at 2 p.m. and returning favorite Jake Hoult of Casey at 7 p.m. He noted that Hoult has been performing at the festival since he was a child in the karaoke show and he is now a professional touring country musician.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sunday's concerts will feature return performances by the Ash Family Band country, gospel and soft rock group at 2 p.m. and by Rod Stewart tribute artist Steve Bobbitt at 7 p.m.

"(Bobbitt) looks and sounds like Rod Stewart. You would think it was him up there," Morgan said. "The crowd loves him."

The festival's concerts will conclude on Monday with a performance by the Midnight Express classic rock and country band at 1 p.m. Morgan also noted that the Moogician Comedy Magic Show will hold multiple performances on all three days, and the Great Lakes Lumberjack and Timber Show will hold multiple performances on Saturday and Sunday.

Other festival activities will include free popcorn, children's carnival rides, and a full lineup of returning food booths and craft fair vendors throughout the long Labor Day weekend, plus a car show and Lion's Club Jonah Fish Fry on Sunday.

More information is available at https://popcornfestival.net/ or https://www.facebook.com/CaseyPopcornFestival.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.