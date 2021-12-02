Charleston Community Theatre brings the festivities with 'The Savannah Sipping Society'

CHARLESTON — Charleston Community Theatre is continuing its 2021-2022 season with "The Savannah Sipping Society", produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc. "The Savannah Sipping Society" is written by collaborators Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.

The play is directed by local veteran director Scott Brooks and will feature the talents of Holly Allen, Carrie Drennan, Tracy Harpster and Rachel Z. Fisher.

The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3-4, and Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 9-11. There will also be an afternoon matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. All performances will be held at the Charleston Elks Lodge 623, 720 6th St., Charleston.

This comedy tells the story of four middle-aged, Southern women who come together over a spontaneous happy hour. They develop a lasting bond as they all try to reclaim their zest for life after each has experienced their own major setback. Along the way, hilarity ensues with maybe a few cocktails to be had along the way.

General admission for "The Savannah Sipping Society" will be $12, senior admission $10, and student admission $5. Admission may be purchased at the door or online at www.charlestoncommunitytheatre.com. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required for entry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.