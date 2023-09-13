CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Theatre is launching their 60th season with a New Play Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17.
Three new plays written by CCT current and former board members will each be presented twice as staged readings during the weekend.
"Another Sparrow" by Payton Payne is a romance set in the past. Payne, who also plays Josie, sums up the script. “Tensions are high as a group of American pioneers travel west in the 1850s. Josie and her life long best friend, Edwin have been at odds ever since his botched marriage proposal. The group wrestles with loneliness, love and mourning all while traveling the dangerous California Trail. Josie and Edwin have to face their painful memories in order to heal their relationship and survive the journey.”
The play, directed by Blake Richardson, also features Mitch Cox, Lena Stapleton, Andrew Stokes, and Regan Osborne. "Another Sparrow" is a full-length play that will be presented at 2 p.m. both afternoons.
The 7 p.m. show on both evenings presents two plays. "Jackie O.: A Monologue of the Time" by Joe Eichman, features Tracy Phelps and is directed by Richardson. The play focuses on a woman’s musings as she views a video about Jackie Kennedy Onassis.
The monologue will be followed by "A Miniature Life" by Ann Morris Bruehler, the story of a sheltered woman's journey of learning to handle the struggle of grief, the excitement of love, and the agony of betrayal as she tries to find herself.
“It is amazing to go through the process of having an idea grow to a finished script and then to be on the stage,” Bruehler said. Bruehler also directs and acts in the play. "A Miniature Life" features Holly Allen, Marie Jozwiak, Quinn Miller, Leah Piescinski, and Richardson.
Tickets are $10 for one show and $15 for two. For students, all tickets are $5. Reservations may be made at charlestoncommunitytheatre.com or by calling 1-323-SHOWNOW.
All shows will be held in the lower level of the Elks Lodge 623, 720 6th St., Charleston. Parking is on 6th Street and in the Regional Office of Education lot across the street.
THROWBACK MACHINE's Best of 2022!
Enjoy this all-killer-no-filler 2022 collection of the best of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Get out your scissors and your laminator, and prepare to scrapbook this 300th edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Oh, Computer Bus where are you when I need you in this week's edition of THE THROWBACK MACHINE!
Though it's cold and lonely in the deep dark night, you can see paradise by Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you didn't get a Valentine this year, please accept this last second gift in the form of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Learn about three random, mostly forgotten, 1977 TV items in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Hope you've got some salt to bring along to the Oakland "Corn and Beans Festival" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you hate Monopoly, and you lost your copy of Pay Day, how's about a good game of "Life" in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Mountains come out the sky and they stand there in this week's art rock-infused edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Revisit the summer of 1990, when your can of Coke Classic maybe had a big surprise for you, in this edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
Some movies stay with you long after they've moved on; here's one such movie, saved from oblivion, in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
If you actually know the term "Cozy Mystery" is a thing, you might just enjoy this week's safe-as-snow murder mystery edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!
It's Christmas with the Gambler and Dolly...minus the Gambler, but including lots of theme park attractions in this week's edition of Clint Walker's THROWBACK MACHINE!