CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Theatre is launching their 60th season with a New Play Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17.

Three new plays written by CCT current and former board members will each be presented twice as staged readings during the weekend.

"Another Sparrow" by Payton Payne is a romance set in the past. Payne, who also plays Josie, sums up the script. “Tensions are high as a group of American pioneers travel west in the 1850s. Josie and her life long best friend, Edwin have been at odds ever since his botched marriage proposal. The group wrestles with loneliness, love and mourning all while traveling the dangerous California Trail. Josie and Edwin have to face their painful memories in order to heal their relationship and survive the journey.”

The play, directed by Blake Richardson, also features Mitch Cox, Lena Stapleton, Andrew Stokes, and Regan Osborne. "Another Sparrow" is a full-length play that will be presented at 2 p.m. both afternoons.

The 7 p.m. show on both evenings presents two plays. "Jackie O.: A Monologue of the Time" by Joe Eichman, features Tracy Phelps and is directed by Richardson. The play focuses on a woman’s musings as she views a video about Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

The monologue will be followed by "A Miniature Life" by Ann Morris Bruehler, the story of a sheltered woman's journey of learning to handle the struggle of grief, the excitement of love, and the agony of betrayal as she tries to find herself.

“It is amazing to go through the process of having an idea grow to a finished script and then to be on the stage,” Bruehler said. Bruehler also directs and acts in the play. "A Miniature Life" features Holly Allen, Marie Jozwiak, Quinn Miller, Leah Piescinski, and Richardson.

Tickets are $10 for one show and $15 for two. For students, all tickets are $5. Reservations may be made at charlestoncommunitytheatre.com or by calling 1-323-SHOWNOW.