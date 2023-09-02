CHARLESTON — Charleston Community Theatre is holding open auditions for its upcoming show, "No Exit" from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 5-6.

The auditions for this play, written by Jean-Paul Sartre and adapted from French by Paul Bowles, will be held in the basement of the Charleston Elks Lodge 623, 720 6th St.

Directed and produced by community members Sarah Rundles and Priscilla McKinney, respectively, the play tells the story of two women and one man who are locked up together for eternity in one hideous room in Hell. The windows are bricked up, there are no mirrors, the electric lights can never be turned off, and there is no exit.

The cast consists of two women, one man and one other character that can be played by either. Auditions will consist of an application and a cold reading from the script. Rehearsals will begin on Sept. 18 and will run until Oct. 26.

Performance dates will be Oct. 27-29 and Nov. 2-4.