CHARLESTON — Charleston Community Theatre is continuing its 2022-2023 season by presenting a show unique to any production the theatre company has done in its 60-year run.
This interactive show is called "30 Neo-Futurist Plays from Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind," and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. and written by Greg Allen.
The show features 30 plays, with an average run time of two minutes each, from the long-running show "Too Much Light Makes the Baby Go Blind," which began its run in Chicago in 1988 and ran until 2016.
Each of the plays are performed in random order with audience interaction and participation. The plays feature a medley of themes including comedic, tragic, political, personal, and abstract.
The show is being directed by Heather Siegel with assistance by Sarah Rundles. It is being co-produced by Thomas MacMullen and Priscilla McKinney and features the acting talents of Demetrius Johnson, Adam Kennedy, Jacari Morris, Ty Patterson, Leah Piescinski, Karen Pope, Blake Richardson and Lena Stapleton.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. February 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19. The majority of the shows will contain strong language and adult themes so parental discretion is advised. There will be a more PG-rated performance at the Sunday matinee.
All performances will be held at Charleston Elks Lodge 623, 720 6th St., Charleston.
General admission is $12, senior admission $10, and student admission $5. Tickets may be purchased at the door, at charlestoncommunitytheatre.com or by calling 1-323-746-9669.
