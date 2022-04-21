Charleston Community Theatre to present 'Bloody Murder'

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CHARLESTON — Charleston Community Theatre continues its 2021-22 season with Ed Sala's murder mystery comedy "Bloody Murder," produced by special arrangement with Dramatic Publishing, Inc.

Directed by Charleston's Gail Crane Mason, "Bloody Murder" features the acting talents of Thomas MacMullen, Tim Mason, Priscilla McKinney, Beka Murphy, Blake Richardson and Lena Stapleton.

The show will run at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, Saturday, April 23, Thursday, April 28, and Saturday, April 30, and have a matinee performance on Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m.

All performances will be held at Charleston Elks Lodge 623 located at 720 6th St.

"Bloody Murder" features a collection of the usual British murder mystery archetypes as they gather at the home of the esteemed Lady Somerset. All is well until one of the guests is poisoned. However, the lady of the house refuses to summon the police. For what reason? Why were they all invited anyway? Mystery, murder and comedy ensues.

General admission is $12, senior admission $10 and student admission $5. Admission may be purchased at the door or online at charlestoncommunitytheatre.com. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, masks are recommended but not required.

