CHARLESTON — Charleston Community Theatre closes out its season with "Drowning Sorrows" produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
Written by Douglas Post, "Drowning Sorrows" centers around a woman who stumbles into a remote bar on the Caribbean island of St. John and faints. It isn't the tropical drinks that befell Emily Miles, but the sight of the bartender, Duncan Crawford. In the restless Duncan, Emily is sure she recognizes the young man she has been searching for since he left her at the alter 20 years ago.
The cast of characters includes the bartender Duncan Crawford (Alexander R. Marsh), the local fisherman Cole Rucker (Jacari Morris), waitress Gina Frances (Holly Allen), the investment banker Raymond Miles (Richard G. Jones, Jr.)and the heiress Emily Miles (Heather Mathias).
The play is produced by Richard G. Jones, Jr. and directed by Marie Jozwiak with assistance by Thomas MacMullen.
Drowning Sorrows will run at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday, April 21-22, and Thursday-Saturday, April 27-29. There will also be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. All performances will be held at Charleston Elks Lodge 623 located at 720 6th St., Charleston.
This show was made possible in part by a grant from the Ruth and Vaughn Jaenike Access to the Arts Outreach Program of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Eastern Illinois University.
General admission is $12, senior admission, $10 and student admission $5. Admission may be purchased at the door, online at charlestoncommunitytheatre.com or by calling 1-323-SHOW-NOW.
