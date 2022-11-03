Charleston Community Theatre to present 'Float'

CHARLESTON — Charleston Community Theatre kicks off the holiday season with a play that delves deep into the nature of human relationships as five members of a Midwestern women's club come together to build the annual Christmas parade float.

Under the surface of this gathering, the women find themselves grappling with secrets, betrayal and their own notions of right and wrong.

"Float" will be presented in the Charleston Community Theatre's space in the lower level of the Elk's Club 623, 720 6th St., Charleston.

Show times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11-12, 17-19, and 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for students. Tickets may be reserved by calling 1-323-SHOWNOW or at charlestoncommunitytheatre.com

When the group began looking for a play to add to its mid-season, director Ann Morris Bruehler read the script for "Float" and knew she had a winner.

"The script has everything — joy, laughter, heartache. I laugh out loud and tear up during every rehearsal. The script is wonderful and the ladies in the cast are really bringing their all," she said.

Cast members include community theatre regulars Holly Allen, Carrie Drennan and Heather Siegel and newcomers Tricia Brown and Annabelle Heddell.

"I love that our show continues the CCT mission and tradition of bringing new people into the theatre fold," Bruehler said, noting that stage manager Mario Escamilla is also working with the group for the first time.