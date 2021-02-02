Charleston council approves $15,000 contract with band for Red, White & Blue Days

CHARLESTON — Arrangements are in place for a band to perform during Charleston's Red, White and Blue Days.

Hiring the band is part of the plan to bring back the Independence Day Celebration after it was one of the many victims of the coronavirus pandemic and canceled last year.

During its meeting Tuesday, the Charleston City Council approved a contract to have TUSK: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute give the traditional, no-admission-charge concert in the city's Morton Park on the evening of July 3.

Organizers are moving ahead with plans for the celebration they believe can take place following pandemic restrictions, according to Betty Coffrin of the Red, White & Blue Days Committee.

Without discussion or comment Tuesday, the council approved the $15,000 contract with with Variety Attractions Inc. of Zanesville, Ohio, for the performance. The fee would be refunded if the pandemic forces a cancelation, Coffrin said.

Meanwhile, in other votes Tuesday, the council: