Charleston Parks and Recreation to host Alex Russell Memorial Kids' Fishing Derby

CHARLESTON — The Alex Russell Memorial Kids’ Free Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 4, at Lake Charleston.

The event, hosted by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department, is free and open to kids ages 5 to 15 years old. Check-in will start at 8 a.m. at the Lake Pavilion, with fishing between 8:30-10 a.m. at the lake's side channel.

Kids will need to bring their own fishing gear and bait. Prizes will be awarded.

To sign up or for more information, visit the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page or call 217-345-6897.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.