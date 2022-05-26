 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Charleston library November events

Charleston Parks and Recreation to host Alex Russell Memorial Kids' Fishing Derby

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Alex Russell Memorial Kids’ Free Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 4, at Lake Charleston.

The event, hosted by the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department, is free and open to kids ages 5 to 15 years old. Check-in will start at 8 a.m. at the Lake Pavilion, with fishing between 8:30-10 a.m. at the lake's side channel.

Kids will need to bring their own fishing gear and bait. Prizes will be awarded.

YMCA announces 35th Annual Run For the Bagel

To sign up or for more information, visit the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department’s Facebook page or call 217-345-6897.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Two new teasers set the stage for Netflix's 'Resident Evil'

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two new teasers set the stage for Netflix's 'Resident Evil'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News