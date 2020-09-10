Charleston Parks and Recreation to host virtual Alex Russell Memorial Kids' Fishing Derby

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — For 18 years, the Charleston Parks & Recreation Department has been proudly hosting its Alex Russell Memorial Kids’ Free Fishing Derby with the support and generosity of sponsors and volunteers.

To protect the health and safety of our community and abide by preventative recommendations set forth by the CDC, this year’s event will be held virtually from Friday, Sept 11, through Sunday, Sept 13.

Kids, who must be accompanied by an adult, will be able to fish at a location of their choice within Coles County between Sept 11 and Sept 13. Interested participants must register online for the Derby and submit a photo of themselves fishing for a chance to win a prize through a random drawing. Must be registered to win a prize.

To register, go to www.Charlestonillinois.org Click on Parks and Recreation.

Participants will be asked to post a picture of your child fishing (child’s first name, age, and where you were fishing) on the Alex Russell Memorial Fishing Derby Facebook Event Page no later than 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept 13, to be entered into a random drawing for prizes.

Winners will be announced on the Facebook Event Page on Monday, Sept. 14. Prizes may be picked up from the Charleston Rec Dept by appointment only.