Charleston's Spirit of the Holiday decorating contest winners announced

CHARLESTON — The following are the winners for the Charleston Parks & Recreation Department’s Spirit of the Holidays outdoor decorating contest.

Category and Winners

1st Place – Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – 910 W. Polk Ave.

2nd Place - Rodney and April Adams – 12216 Old State Road

3rd Place - Michael and Maureen Smith – 610 Hickory Lane

Best Use of Lights – The Kepleys – 735 Clifton Drive

Best Theme -The Stout Family - 8 Stonegate Drive

The Griswold Award- Dave Dunlap – 887 Division St.

Best Apartment Balcony – Jenni Passig - 1950 Douglas St. Apt 5

People’s Choice Award is still to be determined; voting is taking place on the Charleston Parks and Recreation's Facebook page through Sunday, Dec. 20 until 5 p.m.

The Charleston Parks & Recreation Department would also like to thank the following businesses for donating the prizes that were awarded to the winners: Noble Flower Shop, First Neighbor Bank, Pilson Auto Center, Brick House Bar & Grill, Lucky Strike, Monical’s, Dairy Queen, McHugh’s, Bike and Hike, WB’s Pub and Grub, Coles Moultrie, and Chris Clayton – Shelter Insurance.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.