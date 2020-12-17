 Skip to main content
Charleston's Spirit of the Holiday decorating contest winners announced
CHARLESTON — The following are the winners for the Charleston Parks & Recreation Department’s Spirit of the Holidays outdoor decorating contest.

Category and Winners

  • 1st Place – Hilltop Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center – 910 W. Polk Ave.
  • 2nd Place - Rodney and April Adams – 12216 Old State Road
  • 3rd Place - Michael and Maureen Smith – 610 Hickory Lane
  • Best Use of Lights – The Kepleys – 735 Clifton Drive
  • Best Theme -The Stout Family - 8 Stonegate Drive
  • The Griswold Award- Dave Dunlap – 887 Division St.
  • Best Apartment Balcony – Jenni Passig - 1950 Douglas St. Apt 5

People’s Choice Award is still to be determined; voting is taking place on the Charleston Parks and Recreation's Facebook page through Sunday, Dec. 20 until 5 p.m.

The Charleston Parks & Recreation Department would also like to thank the following businesses for donating the prizes that were awarded to the winners: Noble Flower Shop, First Neighbor Bank, Pilson Auto Center, Brick House Bar & Grill, Lucky Strike, Monical’s, Dairy Queen, McHugh’s, Bike and Hike, WB’s Pub and Grub, Coles Moultrie, and Chris Clayton – Shelter Insurance.

