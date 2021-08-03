Coles County Truck Convoy set to roll Saturday through Mattoon, Charleston

CHARLESTON — Truckers in the third annual Coles County Truck Convoy will drive from Charleston to Mattoon and back on Saturday to raise funds for Make-A-Wish of Illinois.

The convoy will roll out at approximately 11:30 a.m. from the former Trailmobile site at 1000 N. 14th St. in Charleston, where food vendors, craft and merchant booths, and children's activities will be offered throughout the morning and afternoon. Admission will be free.

Sid and Joy Eggers of Mattoon founded the convoy in 2019 to help nonprofit Make-A-Wish grant wishes such as family vacations and special events for children with critical illnesses. Joy Eggers said she hopes to recruit up to 150 trucks for this year's convoy, for which participation is $50 per truck and on-site registration will start at 7 a.m. The gates will open to the public at 8 a.m.

Charleston resident Diane Ratliff, an area "wish granter" with Make-A-Wish, said she will collect gift card donations for restaurants, stores, and movies and other entertainment for Make-a-Wish families during Saturday's activities. Those who donate will be entered in a drawing for a Weber grill and a $50 Morgan's Meat Market gift card.

"That will be a good wish boost for the kids (and their families) that we can give them while they are waiting for their big wishes to occur," Ratliff said, adding there are seven active Make-A-Wish children in the area. "We know it's not just hard on the kids, it's hard on their families."

The convoy will go south from the Trailmobile site, east and then south on Illinois Route 130 to Illinois Route 16, west on Route 16 to 19th Street/U.S. Route 45 in Mattoon, north on 19th to Broadway Avenue, east on Broadway to Logan Street, north on Logan to Illinois Route 316, east on Route 316 to Fifth Street in Charleston, north on Fifth to Route 130, and then east on Route 130 to 14th and the Trailmobile site.

Eggers said spectators are invited to cheer on the convoy from along the 27.3 mile route, which will travel past Morton Park in Charleston and the downtown businesses district and Peterson Park in Mattoon. She advised that it will take some time for the long convoy to complete this roundtrip.

Community members are also welcome to join in the activities all day at the Trailmobile site. Those activities will include KAZ Amusements bounce houses, barrel train rides, young children's carnival games, and costumed characters, such as Batman beside a Batmobile-like Polaris Slingshot. There will be five food vendors and more than a dozen craft and merchant booths, as well.

"All of those folks will be there after the trucks roll out," Eggers said. "We are trying to appeal to a little bit of everybody."

A Charleston police canine demonstration is set for 9 a.m. Eggers said scheduled events starting after 10 a.m. in advance of the convoy's departure will include a moment of silence in memory of convoy participant Joe A. Mast, 41, of Mattoon, who was killed earlier this year in a crash; and a presentation by Doug McDougal from Tennessee, whose family has been helped by Make-A-Wish.

The Make-A-Wish fundraising auction is scheduled to start approximately 10:45 a.m. and will include a variety of items, including a signed license plate from the Discovery Channel's "Street Outlaws" program. Other "Street Outlaws" items will be among the raffle prizes that day.

Eggers thanked new Trailmobile property owner GDB International for the use of this site; Coles Together President Angela Griffin for being a liaison to GDB; and convoy advisory committee members Mike King, Matt King, John King, Susie King, Kyle Manley, Carson Manley, Peggy Manley, and Christina Stout for doing site preparation work.

