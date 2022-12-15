 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Community Christmas Lunch to be held in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE — If your family isn’t gathering to celebrate Christmas on the Dec. 25, join your neighbors and friends at the Martinsville Community Christmas Lunch.

The traditional menu that will include turkey, mashed potatoes, noodles, green beans, dinner rolls and desserts will be offered in the basement of the Martinsville Community Center, 122 W. Cumberland St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

No carry-out or delivery will be available.

The volunteers of the Changing Hands Resale Shoppe and Martinsville on the Move are sponsoring the free-will donation lunch. All proceeds will be used for community projects.

For more information, contact Norma Calvert at 713-865-0022.

