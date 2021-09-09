Date set for Sew Happy Hearts quilt show

NEOGA — The Sew Happy Hearts Quilt Guild will be hosting its annual show at 641 W. 6th St., former Neoga Elementary School.

Show hours are Friday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Quilters who wish to show their quilts should bring them to the center on Wednesday, Sept. 22, between 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 23, between 9 a.m.-noon.

Forms to enter are available for download on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page. Forms will also be available at the venue. Applicants will need to have the measurements of their quilt though they can measured upon submission if necessary. There is no fee for entering a quilt.

Quilt show viewers will vote on their choice for a “Viewers Choice" award. Admission to the show is $3.

This year, raffle tickets are available for the Barn Quilt with sleeves plus tickets for a Basket Raffle filled with prizes valued at $700. You must attend the venue to purchase tickets for the basket. In addition, there will also be a bazaar onsite filled with all handmade items from Guild members, a sale Barn plus one vendor.

Proceeds from the show help with the club’s charitable giving works. The guild has donated quilted and sewn items to various organizations including veteran’s groups, homeless shelters, area children’s homes and schools.

More information is available on the Sew Happy Hearts Facebook page or Sew Happy Hearts website.

