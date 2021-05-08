DeWitt County Museum reopens to the public

CLINTON — After being closed for more than a year, the C.H. Moore Homestead and DeWitt County Museum reopened to the public May 1.
For decades, the museum has opened for tours on the first day of April and ended the season on New Year’s Eve.
“When I turned out the lights and locked the doors on the evening of Dec. 31, 2019, I had no idea it would be more than a year rather than a few short months before we would be welcoming guests through our doors again,” Museum Director Joey Long stated in a news release.
The COVID-19 pandemic along with museum restrictions implemented by the state prevented the historic site from opening for tours. Instead, the site used the time to complete maintenance work, and the DeWitt County Museum Association altered some events to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The Homestead Breakfast, Apple ’n Pork Festival and Santa Night were still held, while new events, such as the Porch Post series, were introduced.
“And we continue to think outside the box and modify what we have done in the past in order to adhere to mandates as they evolve,” Long said.
Masks are required to enter or tour the mansion, no more than six individuals can tour the house at a time, groups will not be combined, and no large group tours or facility rentals will be booked for 2021.
To enhance the self-guided tours, QR code audio has been introduced to highlight art and artifacts that may have been otherwise overlooked, relaying what took place in the rooms during the 19th century and telling the stories of others who resided in DeWitt County during Moore’s lifetime.
The museum and gift shop are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for ages 12 to 18 and free for ages 11 and under as well as members of the DeWitt County Museum Association.
For more information, visit www.chmoorehomestad.org, find the "De Witt County Museum" page on Facebook or call the museum at 217-935-6066.