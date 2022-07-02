Douglas-Hart announces July events

MATTOON — Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon has announced their upcoming July events. All events are held at the nature center unless stated.

Summer Camps: There is still time to register for Douglas-Hart's Summer Camps. Visit dhnature.org/summercamps or call 217-235-4644 to process your registration over the phone.

Whiteside Garden Tour: Join one of Douglas-Hart's docents for an hour-long tour of The Whiteside Garden. These tours are offered on the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. through Nov. 1. Registration is not required, just check-in at 9:50 a.m. in the Welcome Center. Parking is located on the west side of 1820e. Walk across the road using the asphalt driveway. The Welcome Center has a bathroom, gift shop, and small exhibit area to enjoy as well. Tours last approximately 1 hour. The garden features stairs and uneven paths in some areas. Accessible tours are available.

Bat Monitoring: 8-9 p.m., Thursday, July 14

The Douglas-Hart Nature Center just received its updated forest management plan that involves wildlife habitat improvement and protection and needs volunteers to serve on their Citizen Science Team to conduct wildlife monitoring. Citizen science will involve monitoring insects, amphibians, and more.

Their first need is bat monitoring. Training involves observing roosts and using electronic bat monitors. Once trained you may monitor on your own time as well. Registration required. The event will be canceled in the event of inclement weather.

This position requires the following abilities:

Ability to walk .5 miles over smooth, even surfaces. (stationary positions are available, such as sitting stationary and monitoring roost or active sites if needed).

Ability to see and turn on, and record bat pitches in different locations using the bat monitoring device.

Ability to see and fill out data sheets accurately.

If you need any modifications to the abilities listed, Douglas-Hart will do their best to accommodate

RSVP by emailing volunteer@dhnature.org.

Live to Learn, "Grasses for Grassland Wildlife": 9 a.m., July 9.

Learn about managing grasslands and the grasses that make them special from speaker Bob Gillespie. He will discuss the different grasses that compose our prairies, the natives and the friendly Eurasian grasses that have great utility for wildlife conservation. Learn about grassland management, planting and establishment, and those problem grasses that give us fits.

"Littles in the Lilies", 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 13 at the Whiteside Garden, for ages 2-4 with adult; free, donations appreciated

Littles in the Lilies is perfect for children that want to play, learn, and explore at the garden! Great for ages 2-4, but all are welcome.

Summer Food Truck at Friendship Garden, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 13:

Visit the Friendship Garden to grab lunch from the Don Sol Food Truck each month. Douglas-Hart is adding a new vendor that will be serving Cold Brew Coffee: Both vendors will donate 10% of the proceeds back to the Douglas-Hart Foundation.

Bird Club, 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 26; free

Doulgas-Hart invites novice and experienced birdwatchers to learn from each other, share finds, and get involved in birding. The club meets once a month for presentations and discussions, with occasional field trips or outings.

Storytime and Snuggles, 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 27; free

Bring your stuffed animal to snuggle as one of naturalists reads a nature-themed story each month. Great for ages 2-4, but all are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration encouraged.

For registration information about any of these events visit www.dhnature.org/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.