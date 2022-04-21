Douglas-Hart Foundation offers Earth Day event, recycling program

MATTOON — The Douglas-Hart Nature Center is scheduled to host its annual Earth Day celebration from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The Douglas-Hart Foundation reported that the event will feature 10 booths with family-friendly activities hosted by community group, including Grand Prairie Friends, Boy Scouts, Coles County 4-H, Life Academy Recycling, Coles Progressives, Tick Tock Energy, Lions Club, and more. The event will offer a native plant sale and a Norwex booth for environmentally friendly products, as well.

Attendees also are invited to volunteer anytime during the celebration to remove invasive plants at the nature center to restore native habitats to their true form.

"Invasive plants are encroaching and choking out native plants and until we drastically reduce the area of invasive plants, we cannot plant new saplings," the Foundation reported.

Earth Day began in 1970 as an environmental movement across the nation to promote green living. The Douglas-Hart Foundation reported that it stands behind promoting sustainable and green practices, such as composting, planting native vegetation, and recycling.

On Saturday, the Foundation plans to share information at its booth about the new recycling program it is developing. The Foundation reported that it is committed to having recycling services available for the community, and has purchased bins and resources to provide this service to its members. Membership starts at $25 per year, and includes summer camp enrollment and program discounts.

Admission to the Earth Day event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcomes. For more information, visit www.dhnature.org/earth day. The nature Center is located at 2204 Dewitt Ave. East in Mattoon.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

