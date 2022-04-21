Douglas-Hart Foundation offers Earth Day event, recycling program

The Douglas-Hart Foundation reported that the event will feature 10 booths with family-friendly activities hosted by community group, including Grand Prairie Friends, Boy Scouts, Coles County 4-H, Life Academy Recycling, Coles Progressives, Tick Tock Energy, Lions Club, and more. The event will offer a native plant sale and a Norwex booth for environmentally friendly products, as well.
Attendees also are invited to volunteer anytime during the celebration to remove invasive plants at the nature center to restore native habitats to their true form.
"Invasive plants are encroaching and choking out native plants and until we drastically reduce the area of invasive plants, we cannot plant new saplings," the Foundation reported.
Earth Day began in 1970 as an environmental movement across the nation to promote green living. The Douglas-Hart Foundation reported that it stands behind promoting sustainable and green practices, such as composting, planting native vegetation, and recycling.
On Saturday, the Foundation plans to share information at its booth about the new recycling program it is developing. The Foundation reported that it is committed to having recycling services available for the community, and has purchased bins and resources to provide this service to its members. Membership starts at $25 per year, and includes summer camp enrollment and program discounts.
Admission to the Earth Day event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcomes. For more information, visit www.dhnature.org/earth day. The nature Center is located at 2204 Dewitt Ave. East in Mattoon.
1 of 11
10 facts about Earth Day
Pictured is the home planet photographed from the Apollo 17 spacecraft in December 1972. This photograph was taken during the final lunar landing mission in NASA's Apollo Program.
Earth Day was founded by United States Senator Gaylord Nelson as an environmental teach-in first held on April 22, 1970. Nelson was later awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award in recognition of his work. (Wikipedia)
Pictured above, Earth Day is celebrated on Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 20, 1970.
2000 marked the celebration of International Earth Day
This was the first year that Earth Day used the Internet as its principal organizing tool, and it proved invaluable nationally and internationally. Kelly Evans, a professional political organizer, served as executive director of the 2000 campaign. The event ultimately enlisted more than 5,000 environmental groups outside the United States, reaching hundreds of millions of people in a record 183 countries. (Wikipedia)
Pictured above, Indian schoolchildren hold a poster during a rally to "save the earth" on the occasion of International Earth day in New Delhi, India Saturday, April 22, 2000.
The first Earth Day was celebrated by 20 million Americans
The first Earth Day family had participants and celebrants in two thousand colleges and universities, roughly ten thousand primary and secondary schools, and hundreds of communities across the United States. More importantly, it "brought 20 million Americans out into the spring sunshine for peaceful demonstrations in favor of environmental reform." (Wikipedia)
Pictured above, an estimated 7,000 persons jam a quadrangle at the Independence Mall in Philadelphia during Earth Week activities celebrating the eve of Earth Day, April 22, 1970.
Senator Gaylord Nelson chose the date in order to maximize participation on college campuses for what he conceived as an "environmental teach-in". He determined the week of April 19–25 was the best bet as it did not fall during exams or spring breaks.
It also did not conflict with religious holidays such as Easter or Passover, and was late enough in spring to have decent weather. More students were likely to be in class, and there would be less competition with other mid-week events—so he chose Wednesday, April 22. (Wikipedia)
Earth Day began in the United States and went global in 1990 with over 140 countries participating. In 2000, more than 180 countries participated. (Wikipedia)
Pictured above is a Sat., Aug. 27, 2011 photo provided by NASA and taken from aboard the international space station by astronaut Ron Garan. The sun rises above above the earth in one of the sixteen sunrises astronauts see each day. This sunrise image shows the rising sun as the space station flew along a path between Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The success of the first Earth Day celebrations gave greater priority than ever to protecting the environment. By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency opened for business in northwest Washington, D.C. (Archive.org)
Pictured above, William D. Ruckelshaus, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, talks of state plans to clean the air during a Washington news conference, May 31, 1972. Pending a court review, he approved plans for nine states and three territories: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, West Virginia, Guam, Puerto Rico and American Samoa.
For Earth Day 2014, NASA asked people all around the world to share selfies. The goal was to use each picture as a pixel in the creation of a "Global Selfie," a mosaic image that would look like Earth appeared from space on Earth Day. Learn more and view the final product at NASA.gov.
EarthDay.org lists many ways you can act to support the environment. Acts include submitting artwork to an online exhibition, supporting environmental education, and more. Learn more here.
Pictured above, a flag of the earth waves over the crowd on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sunday, April 23, 1990. Over 100,000 people attended the rally in the nation’s capital to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the first Earth Day.
Pictured is the home planet photographed from the Apollo 17 spacecraft in December 1972. This photograph was taken during the final lunar landing mission in NASA's Apollo Program.
NASA/AP Photo
The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970
Earth Day was founded by United States Senator Gaylord Nelson as an environmental teach-in first held on April 22, 1970. Nelson was later awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom Award in recognition of his work. (Wikipedia)
Pictured above, Earth Day is celebrated on Fifth Avenue in New York City on April 20, 1970.
AP Photo
2000 marked the celebration of International Earth Day
This was the first year that Earth Day used the Internet as its principal organizing tool, and it proved invaluable nationally and internationally. Kelly Evans, a professional political organizer, served as executive director of the 2000 campaign. The event ultimately enlisted more than 5,000 environmental groups outside the United States, reaching hundreds of millions of people in a record 183 countries. (Wikipedia)
Pictured above, Indian schoolchildren hold a poster during a rally to "save the earth" on the occasion of International Earth day in New Delhi, India Saturday, April 22, 2000.
Ajit Kumar/AP Photo
The first Earth Day was celebrated by 20 million Americans
The first Earth Day family had participants and celebrants in two thousand colleges and universities, roughly ten thousand primary and secondary schools, and hundreds of communities across the United States. More importantly, it "brought 20 million Americans out into the spring sunshine for peaceful demonstrations in favor of environmental reform." (Wikipedia)
Pictured above, an estimated 7,000 persons jam a quadrangle at the Independence Mall in Philadelphia during Earth Week activities celebrating the eve of Earth Day, April 22, 1970.
Associated Press
The significance of April 22
Senator Gaylord Nelson chose the date in order to maximize participation on college campuses for what he conceived as an "environmental teach-in". He determined the week of April 19–25 was the best bet as it did not fall during exams or spring breaks.
It also did not conflict with religious holidays such as Easter or Passover, and was late enough in spring to have decent weather. More students were likely to be in class, and there would be less competition with other mid-week events—so he chose Wednesday, April 22. (Wikipedia)
Nearly 200 countries celebrate internationally
Earth Day began in the United States and went global in 1990 with over 140 countries participating. In 2000, more than 180 countries participated. (Wikipedia)
Pictured above is a Sat., Aug. 27, 2011 photo provided by NASA and taken from aboard the international space station by astronaut Ron Garan. The sun rises above above the earth in one of the sixteen sunrises astronauts see each day. This sunrise image shows the rising sun as the space station flew along a path between Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and Buenos Aires, Argentina.
NASA/AP Photo
Earth Day helped motivate the creation of the EPA
The success of the first Earth Day celebrations gave greater priority than ever to protecting the environment. By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency opened for business in northwest Washington, D.C. (Archive.org)
Pictured above, William D. Ruckelshaus, head of the Environmental Protection Agency, talks of state plans to clean the air during a Washington news conference, May 31, 1972. Pending a court review, he approved plans for nine states and three territories: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon, West Virginia, Guam, Puerto Rico and American Samoa.
Henry Burroughs/AP Photo
Earth Day helped create more than the EPA
The first Earth Day led to the creation of the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the passage of the Clean Air, Clean Water, and Endangered Species Acts. (EarthDay.org)
Andrew Vaughan/AP Photo
Last year, NASA compiled a "Global Selfie"
For Earth Day 2014, NASA asked people all around the world to share selfies. The goal was to use each picture as a pixel in the creation of a "Global Selfie," a mosaic image that would look like Earth appeared from space on Earth Day. Learn more and view the final product at NASA.gov.
NASA.gov
By the numbers — Millions of donations and more
Notable contributions by organizations all over the world include:
• 14 million crayons have been recycled and donated to high poverty elementary schools by Crayon Collection.
• In 2011, 28,000,000 trees were planted across Afghanistan by Earth Day Network partner Green Club Afghanistan.
• 5,000,000 energy efficient stoves were installed in homes throughout Africa by The Paradigm Project.
Pictured above, school children rally in Katmandu, Nepal on Earth Day in 2002.
Binod Joshi/AP Photo
Join the movement and take action
EarthDay.org lists many ways you can act to support the environment. Acts include submitting artwork to an online exhibition, supporting environmental education, and more. Learn more here.
Pictured above, a flag of the earth waves over the crowd on the west front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Sunday, April 23, 1990. Over 100,000 people attended the rally in the nation’s capital to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the first Earth Day.