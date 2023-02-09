MATTOON — Would you like to make a positive impact on your community and the environment? Do you enjoy getting your hands dirty? Are you interested in learning more about native plants?

Before the arrival of Earth Day on April 22, the Douglas-Hart team is trying to prepare for their annual plant sale by holding a Greenhouse Challenge, where they will try to tackle as many planting projects as they can in order to be ready for spring.

Help them prep their greenhouse by filling pots with soil and starting seeds. Together these efforts will provide plants for the annual plant sale and other restoration projects at our nature properties.

The Greenhouse Challenge will be held Feb. 13-24 from 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Planting days will be held on Saturdays, Feb. 18 and 24, 10 a.m.-noon. Please bring gloves and a reusable water bottle. Physical requirements include bending and light lifting, but modifications are be available.

Registration is strongly encouraged by emailing volunteer@dhnature.org.