Drive-through version means Christmas in the Heart of Charleston can continue

Ratliff emphasized that traffic should enter the square on Seventh Street, a one-way street going north that borders the square's east side. Displays will be along Seventh Street, Monroe Avenue and Sixth Street.

There will be at least a dozen lighted floats and displays in place along the the streets with Santa Claus and reindeer at the end, Ratliff said.

The first 500 children ages 12 and younger will receive a treat bag, consisting of small holiday toys and items and candy, at the end of the route. Representatives of the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry will be taking donations of non-perishable food during the event.

Ratliff said there will be no foot traffic allowed on the square during the event, also to help with safety precautions.

Also, the lighting of the community Christmas tree on the southside of the courthouse will take place at 4:45 p.m. and be shown live on the Christmas in the Heart of Charleston Facebook page.

Ratliff said no in-person attendance of the tree lighting will be allowed but the tree's lights will be on for people to see during the drive-through.