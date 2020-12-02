Drive-through version means Christmas in the Heart of Charleston can continue

CHARLESTON — People can't go to the parade, so they'll be the ones doing the driving instead of the floats and other displays.
It's a way for the annual Christmas in the Heart of Charleston event to continue with the coronavirus pandemic making many of its traditional features impractical.
So, the event Saturday evening will have people driving around the Charleston courthouse square to view displays along the streets, Charleston Tourism and Events Director Diane Ratliff said.
Ratliff said the approach will allow the festival to take place again at a time "when a lot of things have been taken away" because of the pandemic.
"We're trying to keep as much as we can during the holiday season," she said.
Traditionally, Christmas in the Heart of Charleston starts with a small parade and then people could spend time walking around the square to view store displays, see entertainment, take part in refreshments and more.
On Saturday, the newly reconfigured event will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 6:30 p.m. Street closings in the area will be in effect from 3-8 p.m.
Ratliff emphasized that traffic should enter the square on Seventh Street, a one-way street going north that borders the square's east side. Displays will be along Seventh Street, Monroe Avenue and Sixth Street.
There will be at least a dozen lighted floats and displays in place along the the streets with Santa Claus and reindeer at the end, Ratliff said.
Support Local Journalism
The first 500 children ages 12 and younger will receive a treat bag, consisting of small holiday toys and items and candy, at the end of the route. Representatives of the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry will be taking donations of non-perishable food during the event.
Ratliff said there will be no foot traffic allowed on the square during the event, also to help with safety precautions.
Also, the lighting of the community Christmas tree on the southside of the courthouse will take place at 4:45 p.m. and be shown live on the Christmas in the Heart of Charleston Facebook page.
Ratliff said no in-person attendance of the tree lighting will be allowed but the tree's lights will be on for people to see during the drive-through.
One traditional part of the event that is continuing is the annual gingerbread house contest. Ratliff said those interested can contact the city Parks and Recreation Department at (217) 345-6897.
She said new events this include a movie poster "scavenger hunt," which has people visit several local businesses to find movie posters displayed there.
A prize will be awarded to whoever lists the most posters found by the Dec. 22 deadline. Ratliff said a list of the participating businesses and more information are available on the event's Facebook page.
The city department is also conducting a virtual shoe box parade. Participants can use any box to create a winter-themed float, and photos submitted by Dec. 21 will be displayed on the department's Facebook page, Ratliff said.
Christmas news: Shop early
Christmas Shopping News
Get on Santa's list now!
Take a tip from me!
Merry Christmas - Parish's Quality Cleaners
Santa need help?
Pick-a-Present
Tucker's Tree Farm: A family tradition
Look here if you can't think of anything
Hanna's Bookstore is loaded with a grand display of holiday goods
Buy your Christmas sweetmeats
Stylish furniture: Than which there is nothing better for a suitable Christmas present
Nothing more useful for a Christmas present than a nice clock
The big four wishes you a merry Christmas
Suitable and sensible Christmas presents
Dr Powell's Christmas Teeth
S.G. Auer Fine Shoes
Here is a good Christmas idea
Thompson Bros. Santa Claus Headquarters
Christmas Slipper Suggestions
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!