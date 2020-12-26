 Skip to main content
East Central Harmony Chorus completes fundraiser
East Central Chorus Donation

Pictured is Avon representative Marlene Browning presenting a check to East Central Harmony Chorus team coordinator Patti Murphy.

 Submitted photo

The East Central Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines International recently completed a fundraiser with independent Avon representative Marlene Browning.

Sweet Adelines International is a nonprofit educational organization which provides education and training to women in the singing of four-part a cappella harmony. ECHC performances around the community include an annual show and performing at nursing homes/assisted living facilities, Bagelfest, Festival of Trees, churches, and other venues.

Recent performances have been socially-distanced with masked singers performing for people in their front yards. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ECHC has been unable to host a show which is a major source of funding for the chorus. The Avon fundraiser will assist in covering costs of music, learning tracks, costumes and other operating expenses. 

100 hams donated to 100 families
Community

100 hams donated to 100 families

Produce with Purpose started their ham fundraiser in 2019 to help families in the community who struggle to provide food for their family.

