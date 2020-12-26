East Central Harmony Chorus completes fundraiser

Sweet Adelines International is a nonprofit educational organization which provides education and training to women in the singing of four-part a cappella harmony. ECHC performances around the community include an annual show and performing at nursing homes/assisted living facilities, Bagelfest, Festival of Trees, churches, and other venues.

Recent performances have been socially-distanced with masked singers performing for people in their front yards. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, ECHC has been unable to host a show which is a major source of funding for the chorus. The Avon fundraiser will assist in covering costs of music, learning tracks, costumes and other operating expenses.