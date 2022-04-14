Easter egg roll, hunt returning to Lincoln Log Cabin

LERNA – Visitors are invited to celebrate a presidential tradition – the Easter egg roll – Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Log Cabin State Historic Site.

Lincoln Log Cabin reported that President Rutherford Hayes hosted the first official White House Easter egg roll in 1878, but children had been rolling their colored eggs in races since just after the Civil War. The first reported egg roll was during the term of President Andrew Johnson, and it was a popular spring tradition for the children of the U.S. capital city by the 1870s.

The historic site will again host the traditional egg roll at 2 p.m. Saturday as part of an event from 1 to 4 p.m. The event also will include an egg hunt at 1:15 p.m. with designated times for different age groups for children 10 and under, plus 1800s games and craft activities. An Easter bonnet parade for adults at 1:45 p.m. and an activity for children ages 11-18 are new additions this year.

Children should bring their own baskets for the egg hunt, and adults who wish to participate in the parade should have their bonnets and hats ready by the time of the event.

The historic site, part of the Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area, was the 1840s home of Abraham Lincoln’s father and stepmother, Thomas and Sarah Bush Lincoln. It is located at 402 S. Lincoln Highway Road in Lerna, about eight miles south of Charleston and 14 miles southwest of Mattoon. For more information, visit www.lincolnlogcabin.org.

