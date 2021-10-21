EIU to hold several Halloween events in October

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University will host a variety of events to celebrate Halloween in the community this year.

First, EIU will host the Pemberton Hall Haunted House on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23. A special “Kids’ Hour” will take place Friday evening from 5 to 7 p.m., with open hours for the general public beginning at 9 p.m. until midnight each night.

Pemberton Hall was opened in 1909, named in honor of State Senator Stanton C. Pemberton, who was influential in getting the appropriation approved for the building of the residence hall. In addition to having a reputation for being “haunted,” Pemberton Hall is the oldest women’s residence hall in the state of Illinois and a historical landmark. It is located on the southeast corner of 4th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Charleston.

In addition to Greeks and Treats, the Conferences and Event Planning class will host “Cans and Candy” from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27. This event welcomes all EIU students and staff to drop off canned goods at one of several boxes located around campus, including the MLK Jr. University Union, at Booth Library, and outside the Communication Studies Department on the second floor of Buzzard Hall.

EIU’s event planning class is sponsoring the event, which also will feature hot cider and cookies, Halloween trivia, and a game of bags to kick off the Halloween weekend festivities on campus. The event will also serve as a way to educate students on how to have a safe Halloween weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cans and Candy will take place on EIU’s North quad near the Doudna steps with prizes available for those who place in Halloween trivia.

Finally, EIU’s Office of Fraternity and Sorority Programs, in conjunction with EIU’s Office of Housing and Dining Services and Greek Court, invite the community to have a “spooky” good time as EIU hosts its traditional Greeks and Treats event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31 at EIU’s Greek Court.

Coordinators of the event extend an invitation to its EIU and local communities to visit EIU’s Greek Court—more commonly called “The Egg”—just east of the corner of Roosevelt Drive and Ninth Street on EIU’s Charleston campus. There, participants can enjoy trick-or-treating, games and Halloween-themed crafts in a family-friendly and safe environment. Free parking is available in the Ninth Street parking lot at the northeast corner of Roosevelt Drive and Ninth Street.

For more information about EIU, or to learn more about its growing assortment of programs and services, visit the university’s website at www.eiu.edu, or call EIU’s public information office at 217-581-7400.

