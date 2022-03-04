Entries accepted for Decatur Quilters Guild Fest

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DECATUR — The Decatur Quilters Guild will hold its 40th Quilt Fest, “Ruby Celebration - It’s In The Cards,” on Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, at the Decatur Civic Center in downtown Decatur.

The Quilt Fest will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be $7. Many fabric and quilting related vendors will be offering specials, demonstrations and mini-classes. There will be an opportunity to participate in the "Quilts for the Veteran" sew-along project, where people can volunteer to sit and sew a block.

There will be a Guild gift boutique, door prizes throughout the two-day event and a silent auction offering quilts and quality hand-sewn projects with all proceeds going to the Macon County Historical Museum.

Anyone wanting to submit a quilt for the judged show, registration forms can be found at www.decaturquiltersguild.com.

In addition to the judged quilt show, there will be an auction of quilts on Friday evening. This event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for review and inspection of the quilts. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Macon County Historical Museum.

