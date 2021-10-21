Food pantry candy fundraiser now accepting orders

TUSCOLA — Flesor’s Candy Kitchen will be accepting fundraising Christmas candy orders from Sullivan, Moultrie County, and surrounding county residents this year through Monday, Nov. 22 to help benefit the Moultrie County Food Pantry.

Usually, the fundraiser is held at Cathrine's Gallery but due to COVID-19 they are taking mail orders instead of holding an in-person event. All Christmas candy orders will be delivered to Cathrine’s Gallery for pick up beginning on Dec. 9.

Flesor's Candy Kitchen is a soda fountain, restaurant and candy store in Tuscola owned and operated by sisters Ann Flesor Beck and Devon Flesor Story.

Payment, by check or credit card, will be due with the orders and Flesor's Candy Kitchen will write a check to the Moultrie County Food Pantry for 20 percent of total sales.

The Moultrie County Food Pantry provides non-perishable foods and personal hygiene products to approximately 400 families. Families may pick up food boxes on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Food Pantry also accepts donations of non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products, diapers and baby wipes until 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Monetary donations are always appreciated.

For more information contact Flesor's Candy Kitchen at 217-253-3753 or the Moultrie County Food Pantry at 217-728-7721, or agarrett@cefseoc.org.

