Friends of Lake Mattoon to host fireworks show Saturday

NEOGA — The Friends of Lake Mattoon community group plans to host an expanded annual fireworks show on Saturday at the Lake Mattoon beach.

Friends President Katie O'Dell said the fireworks show is funded solely through donations from businesses, community organizations and individual residents. She said the group has annually provided spectators with a fireworks display valued at $5,000 since reviving this tradition in 2019 and they are doubling the scale of the event this year after receiving more in donations.

"We put it all into the show. We see this as one last hurrah for the lake season," O'Dell said. "So many part-time residents have kids back in school, and Labor Day weekend tends to be when many of them ‘close up shop’ for the season."

O'Dell said the Lake Mattoon beach will be closed all day on Saturday because the event organizers will be doing work there in preparation for setting off the fireworks that night. She advised spectators that the beach and the roadway in front of the beach will be closed for the event, and there are few parking spaces around the nearby Lake Mattoon Marina.

"We want to make sure that the public knows there is very little parking available. (The fireworks show) is best viewed by boat," O'Dell said. "We encourage spectators to come via boat."

O'Dell said the Friends group has a benefit set for 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sept. 11, with the cookout grill firing up at 10:30 a.m., at the Neoga Market to begin raising funds for the 2022 fireworks show. She said they will serve brats, porkchop and ribeye sandwiches, and porkburgers until 1:30 p.m. or when they sell out their supply. They will have memberships and apparel available the entire time.

"They have been huge supporters of community organizations by allowing cookouts and bake sales," O'Dell said of the Neoga Market. "As president of FOLM this year, I have never been more excited to see this kind of show being brought to the lake. The support of Neoga has been tremendous in assisting with so many of our group's activities."

More information is available by visiting the Friends of Lake Mattoon page on Facebook.

