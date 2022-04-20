Geocaching competition will bring hundreds to Clark County this weekend

CASEY — Clark County is scheduled to host the annual Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure and more than 500 visitors Friday through Sunday.
Midwest Open Director Jesse Tuttle, who is from Cincinnati, said geocaching is a worldwide scavenger hunt using smartphones, global positioning systems and the Geocaching app to find hidden containers holding a logbook or paper. He said participants sign their geocaching nickname and log their find using the Geocaching app.
Tuttle said he enjoys geocaching because it's a great opportunity to discoverer "wonderful and hidden locations" that he might pass all the time but never knew were there. He said Midwest Open organizers were drawn to Clark County by Casey's "Big Things in a Small Town" attractions, which include a mixture of world record holders and other giant objects.
"We learned about them a couple years ago from a geocaching event and have wanted to host an event here ever since," Tuttle said of the "Big Things."
Tuttle said the Midwest Open will encompass all of Clark County. He noted this event is the world's largest annual geocaching competition, with nearly a dozen different activities available for free, and most with prizes.
All of the Midwest Open activities are available for free to the public. Tuttle said the best way for community members to learn about the events is to attend a geocaching informational meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Martinsville Agricultural Fairgrounds' arts exhibit hall, directly behind that community's giant horseshoe. He said they have more than 500 households registered to attend the Midwest Open.
The "Visit Clark County Illinois" tourism page on Facebook reported this week that many people will be visiting the area this weekend for the geocaching event.
"Many of the hotels are already completely booked. We are expecting it to be very busy at restaurants, parks and businesses," Clark County tourism officials posted. The Clark County Sheriff's Office posted that it welcomes the visitors and reminds them to use public properties for geocaching, not to trespass on private properties.
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."
Illinois officials react to confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson
1 of 4
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin
BRIAN RICH, CHICAGO SUN-TIMES VIA AP
U.S. Sen. Tamny Duckworth
“Judge Jackson made history today as one of the most qualified and impressive individuals ever confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Her extensive background and wealth of experience, including her time as a federal public defender, will help inform her work and provide her an important perspective that has been ignored for far too long in this country.
“With impressive grace and resilience in the face of profound and offensive mischaracterizations of her record over the last few weeks, she proved she has exactly the kind of temperament our nation deserves.
“I wish her well as she ascends to the highest court in the nation, on a strong bipartisan vote, and am proud of what she's already accomplished.”
PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gov. J.B. Pritzker
"The U.S. Senate just made long-overdue history and confirmed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, making her the first African American woman on the nation’s highest court. Congratulations to Justice Jackson on a historic achievement that follows a lifetime of public service."
ANTONIO PEREZ, CHICAGO TRIBUNE
Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton
"I am filled with joy upon today’s history-making Senate confirmation of the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Justice of the United States Supreme Court.
"In addition to her superb qualifications, legal knowledge, and judicial temperament, Justice Brown Jackson will stand as a symbol of hope and progress. She represents what is possible when we dedicate ourselves to equal justice under the law for all.
"As I sit with the enormity of Justice Brown Jackson’s appointment to the Supreme Court, I am grateful to have witnessed her rise, and I look forward to seeing the impact she will make in her role. Today, my youngest daughter and little Black girls throughout the nation will know they, too, can aspire to serve on the highest court of the land."