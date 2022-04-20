Geocaching competition will bring hundreds to Clark County this weekend

CASEY — Clark County is scheduled to host the annual Midwest Open Geocaching Adventure and more than 500 visitors Friday through Sunday.

Midwest Open Director Jesse Tuttle, who is from Cincinnati, said geocaching is a worldwide scavenger hunt using smartphones, global positioning systems and the Geocaching app to find hidden containers holding a logbook or paper. He said participants sign their geocaching nickname and log their find using the Geocaching app.

Tuttle said he enjoys geocaching because it's a great opportunity to discoverer "wonderful and hidden locations" that he might pass all the time but never knew were there. He said Midwest Open organizers were drawn to Clark County by Casey's "Big Things in a Small Town" attractions, which include a mixture of world record holders and other giant objects.

"We learned about them a couple years ago from a geocaching event and have wanted to host an event here ever since," Tuttle said of the "Big Things."

Tuttle said the Midwest Open will encompass all of Clark County. He noted this event is the world's largest annual geocaching competition, with nearly a dozen different activities available for free, and most with prizes.

All of the Midwest Open activities are available for free to the public. Tuttle said the best way for community members to learn about the events is to attend a geocaching informational meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Martinsville Agricultural Fairgrounds' arts exhibit hall, directly behind that community's giant horseshoe. He said they have more than 500 households registered to attend the Midwest Open.

The "Visit Clark County Illinois" tourism page on Facebook reported this week that many people will be visiting the area this weekend for the geocaching event.

"Many of the hotels are already completely booked. We are expecting it to be very busy at restaurants, parks and businesses," Clark County tourism officials posted. The Clark County Sheriff's Office posted that it welcomes the visitors and reminds them to use public properties for geocaching, not to trespass on private properties.

More information is available at https://mogageo.com/.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

