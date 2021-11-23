Holiday artisan market planned on Small Business Saturday in Mattoon

MATTOON — The Mattoon Arts Council has moved its annual holiday artisan market to Small Business Saturday and to a bigger venue to feature more vendors of handmade wares.

The market, now known as the Smalltown Saturday Showcase, was previously held on the first Saturday after Veterans Day in the Lone Elm Room at the train depot but will now be held 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, in the Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Ave.

"The Arts Council already has (approximately 20) artisan vendors signed up and hopes for more. Typically we could only hold 10 vendors in the Lone Elm Room. So, we changed it up to a new name, new location and an opportunity to support art," said Arts Coordinator Julia Degler.

Small Business Saturday is an American shopping holiday celebrating local retailers and merchants. This event is held every year immediately after Thanksgiving and the unofficial Black Friday shopping day during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

The Smalltown Saturday Showcase's artisans will offer bowls and cozies, hand-painted kitchenware, paintings, baked goods, homemade jams and barbecue sauces, soaps, custom blended dry tea, beeswax candles, artisanal dog treats, fabric items, resin ornaments, wax melts and candles, photos and calendars, gourd art, crochet items, license plate art, woodworking, up-cycled items, leather work, ceramics, ornaments and more.

"We are still accepting art/artists/artisans vendors who specialize in homemade/handmade items to fill out our online application," Degler said. "We have a wide variety and we are excited to have an event to provide opportunity to sell their items."

Vendors can sign up via https://form.jotform.com/92883848736174. More information is available at https://www.facebook.com/mattoonartscouncil.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

