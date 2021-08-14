 Skip to main content
Inaugural Two Story Outhouse Festival to be held in Gays

GAYS — The first-ever Two Story Outhouse Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, in Gays.

The day will include breakfast served by Windsor FFA from 7-10 a.m.; Bessie Bingo, $5 squares available for purchase the day of the festival; inflatables for the kids; vendors and food trucks from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. including Slow Spark BBQ, Sweeteaz, Grandma T's Pretzels, Belle Vie Coffee, and Kirby Concessions; a car show from noon-2 p.m.; D.J. B&T Extravaganza; the inaugural T.P. Bike Ride with two options, the 10 or 20-mile ride, live entertainment from noon-4 p.m.; and Altared Ego performing at 6 p.m.

