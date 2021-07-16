Listen Now: Bagelfest and our top 10 favorite hiking spots in Illinois

Good evening everyone and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.
In this week's episode, reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry preview the annual Mattoon Bagelfest while touching on several pieces of local and regional news.
Stay tuned to the end of the episode to hear a short discussion on columnist Lenore Sobota's top 10 favorite hiking spots in Central Illinois.
Music by Podington Bear.
Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short':
These Bloomington-Normal families hope to put child tax credit to good use.
$300 million needed for Decatur water system, consultant says.
Jim Rogal likely to fill McLean County Board vacant seat.
Baby Fold month declared in Illinois.
Next Mattoon High School athletic director, Williams Elementary principal hired.
Illinois State graduate Aisha Praught Leer, basketball player Jada Stinson headed to Olympics.
Kofi Cockburn makes his decision.
Bagel creations added to menus of Mattoon restaurants in honor of Bagelfest.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.