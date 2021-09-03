 Skip to main content
Listen now: Central Illinois celebrates Labor Day and other upcoming events

Good evening and welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

In this week's episode reporter Sierra Henry gives a quick update on missing Illinois State University grad student Jelani Day, the latest in Central Illinois agriculture, Labor Day and more. 

Apprentices

Jonas Rodriguez, left, and Austin Matlock practice skills involved with the plumbing and pipe fitting trade at the Local 149 training center in Savoy, Ill.

For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop.

Music by Podington Bear.

Music by Podington Bear.

Stories mentioned in this week's 'Long Story Short' podcast:

Community ‘heartbroken’ after Normal shooting that left 3 dead; Victims in Normal shooting identified.

Loved ones continue search for missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day; New images of missing Illinois State University student Jelani Day released; 

How local unions are working to fulfill local hiring needs and improve lives.

Between U.S. Bank and State Farm, the honeymoon hasn’t worn off.

Sarah Bush Lincoln announces Hospice House plans, campaign.

Central Illinois children’s hospitals urge precautions as need for care goes up.

Decatur Public Schools releases superintendent search survey. 

Illinois football recruit competes in ESPN game against controversial school.

Olympic athletes brings experience back to ISU basketball.

Illinois State football opens season against Butler.

Listen now: July & August 2021 episodes of 'Long Story Short'

Welcome to Long Story Short, the weekly podcast wherein reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists.

Listen now: New mask guidance, Olympics and more featured in 'Long Story Short'
Government and Politics

Listen now: New mask guidance, Olympics and more featured in 'Long Story Short'

  • SIERRA HENRY

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Reporters Tim Eggert and Sierra Henry breakdown updated CDC mask guidance while touching on updated local protocols.

Listen now: Bagelfest and our top 10 favorite hiking spots in Illinois
Entertainment
top story

Listen now: Bagelfest and our top 10 favorite hiking spots in Illinois

  • SIERRA HENRY

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

Reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry discuss several pieces of regional and state news, including a preview of the annual Mattoon Bagelfest.

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Entertainment
topical alert top story

Listen now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • 0

In this week's 'Long Story Short' reporter Brenden Moore joined us to talk about a two-part investigation into the impact clean energy legislation could have on coal-fired plants.

Listen Now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast
Local
top story

Listen Now: A look back at the news in our latest 'Long Story Short' podcast

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • Updated

  • SIERRA HENRY
  • Updated
  • 0

Happy Fourth of July weekend! In this week's episode of 'Long Story Short' reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk about favorite Independence Day memories and several new laws going into effect this month.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

