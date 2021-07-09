Mattoon Bagelfest set to return after 2020 cancellation

MATTOON — The long running Mattoon Bagelfest is scheduled to return July 13-17 after being cancelled in 2020, along with many other special events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I think the community is glad to see things back on the calendar, including Bagelfest," said Tourism and Arts Director Angelia Burgett, adding that the return of activities for the whole family is particularly welcomed. "It feels comforting."

The festival will actually get an early start this year on the calendar with the Little Miss Bagelfest pageant being moved up to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at The Fields Church, 900 Dewitt Ave E, followed by the Preteen, Junior Miss and Miss Bagelfest pageants at 2:30 p.m. The events are usually held on Tuesday evening at Williams Elementary School.

Burgett said the early afternoon start will enable the individual pageants to be spaced out more that day so the attendees do not have to gather at the same time. She said this move will also ensure that the date of the pageants does not conflict anymore with the times for the Bagel Baby Contest, which will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, and Wednesday, July 14, at the Cross County Mall.

"This gives everyone a little more breathing room," Burgett said.

Bagelfest activities will continue Wednesday with the carnival opening at 6 p.m. at Peterson Park and the Bagel Bow Wow dog contest being held at its new time and day at 6:30 p.m. at the Rotary Band Shell. The carnival also will open at 6 p.m. Thursday, 1 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday, with armband discounts at 6-10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1-5 p.m. Friday and noon-4 p.m. Saturday.

Three nights of main stage concerts at Peterson Park's Grimes Field will start with contemporary Christian band I am They performing at 8 p.m. Thursday. Admissions to the Thursday night contemporary Christian concerts is free.

Main stage concerts will continue with performances by country and bluegrass star Ricky Skaggs at 8 p.m. Friday and Resurrection: The Journey Tribute Band at 8 p.m. Saturday. Information on purchasing Ricky Skaggs and Resurrection concert tickets is available by visiting www.mattoonbagelfest.com or calling the Mattoon tourism office at 217-258-6286.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burgett said all of the seating for the concerts will be lawn seating, with no reserved seats at set places, so attendees can spread out at Grimes Field. She said this also will allow for more inexpensive ticket prices.

"This is a celebration and we want things to be accessible to a lot of people," Burgett said of Bagelfest's return.

Other Bagelfest activities on Saturday will include the Run for the Bagel foot race at 6:30 a.m., the free bagel breakfast at 8-10 a.m. in the park's Demars Center, and the parade from downtown to the park at 10:30 a.m.

Community leaders started Bagelfest in 1986 to celebrate the opening of the Lender's Bagels factory in Mattoon and have continuously held this festival since then, other than the cancellation last year.

Burgett said Bimbo Bakeries, which purchased Lender's in 2020, will continue the factory's tradition of providing free bagels for the breakfast and parade. She said they will also offer a new activity by giving bagels to several Mattoon restaurants for use in special menu items during the week of Bagelfest.

In addition, Burgett said Mattoon is scheduled to host a return visit that week from Carl Lender, grandson of the Lender's Bagels company founder. She said Carl Lender will be accompanied by his granddaughter, who is an intern with Bimbo Bakeries.

"It's just great to keep that connection," Burgett said of Lender's Bagels in Mattoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.