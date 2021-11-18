Mattoon lighted parade growing, entries still being taken

MATTOON — Entries for the 2021 Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas lighted parade have nearly doubled from last year and entries are still being taken for this Dec. 3 event, which now serves as Mattoon's sole Christmas parade.

"We have 31 entries signed up, which is the highest number so far," said Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd, adding that the 2020 parade drew a total of 17 entries. "I think people are just really excited."

Dowd said the sixth annual lighted parade has drawn many more first-time entries this year because it is an opportunity for them to take part in an established outdoor event, Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas, that draws a crowd by offering a wide variety of festivities. This year's celebration is slated to feature more than 20 costumed characters, food vendors, carriage rides, live music, sales at downtown stores, restaurants open late, and more.

Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Christmas is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Dec. 3, with the parade starting at 7:15 p.m. The procession will head east on Western Avenue from 21st Street next to County Market, turn south on 19th Street, and then head east on Broadway Avenue to 14th Street.

Mattoon has shifted in recent years from holding a daytime Christmas parade on the Saturday before Thanksgiving to holding the lighted parade during the downtown celebration. Santa Claus still makes an appearance in the parade each year.

Dowd said entries for the lighted parade will be taken through Nov. 26 via Celebrate Downtown Mattoon Facebook page. He said prospective entries can get more information by calling the Chamber office, (217) 235-5661, or Sound Source Music Center, (217) 258-8919.

"We are wanting to get at least 2,000 lights on each vehicle to really make them stand out," Dowd said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

