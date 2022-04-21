Mattoon Public Library to hold Spring Book Sale on Saturday

MATTOON — A Spring Book Sale is scheduled from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Mattoon Public Library, 1600 Charleston Ave.

The sale will offer books that have been accumulated throughout the year via donations and culling of the library collection. The library reported that all of the books are in fair-to-excellent condition and that the nonfictions books are, for the most part, up to date on topics. This is a donation-only book sale, so attendees are invited to take what they want and pay what they want.

Proceeds benefit the library, its programming as well as its physical and digital collections.

Most of the books have been donated to the library by residents over the past six months. Some come from weeding of the library collection, including a selection of children’s and young adult books.

“The book sale is a fun community event,” said library Director Carl Walworth. “There will be a broad selection of books. It’s typical for people to find some gems that otherwise would be difficult to find. We appreciate our community support of the sale and our library functions throughout the year.”

For more information, contact the library at 217-234-2621.

Rob Stroud Reporter Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.