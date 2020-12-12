Mattoon virtual Holiday Festival exceeds expectations

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln’s 22nd annual Holiday Festival was an enormous success.

Held virtually for the first time, the event raised nearly $100,000 to support the SBL Children’s Dental Program.

“We had to get really creative this year during these unprecedented times. Our goal from the beginning was to offer the community some familiarity while keeping everyone safe, and the community responded very generously to help provide dental care to children in need. Sponsorships and donations raised a record $52,000 and bidding on both silent and live auction items did extremely well despite the challenge of this not being an in-person event,” SBL event coordinator Kim Lockart said.

The SBL Children’s Dental Program partners with area schools and health departments to provide preventive and restorative dental care, plus oral hygiene education at no cost to children that qualify across East Central Illinois which includes approximately 4,000 visits per year.