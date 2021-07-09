Mattoon YMCA to hold Run for the Bagel

MATTOON — Runners and walkers are invited to take part in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA’s 34th annual Run for the Bagel, which was held as a
virtual run last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Run for the Bagel is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the KC Summers Auto Group, 117 S. 19th St., at the west end of downtown Mattoon, during
Bagelfest.
Participants can choose from 5k (3.1 miles) or 10k (6.2 miles) routes that will take then through Lytle Park, which has entrances on Western Avenue and South 32nd Street on the west side of town.
Runners take part in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA's 2016 Run for the Bagel during Bagelfest. The 2021 run is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
JG-TC FILE PHOTO
“Over the years we have perfected the race route so that are participants can enjoy some shady and flat roads as they run through town,” said Race Director Sarah Dowell. “Our community loves to come out and cheer on the runners and walkers, which makes it even more fun”
Participants can register in advance by contacting Dowell at 217-234-9494 or
sdowell@mattoonymca.org. Registration will be held on site from 5:30 to 6 a.m.
Race shirts are a Run for the Bagel tradition. If any shirts are still available that morning, later entries will receive shirts on a first come, first served basis.
1 Mattoon Bagelfest 5 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 1 7.20.19.JPG
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 2 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 3 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 4 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagel Fest 6 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 7 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 8 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 9 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 10 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 11 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 12 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 13 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 14 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 15 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 16 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 17 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 18 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 19 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 20 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 21 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 22 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 23 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 24 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 25 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 26 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 27 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 28 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 29 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 30 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 31 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 32 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 33 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 34 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 35 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 36 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 37 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 38 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 39 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 40 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 41 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 42 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 43 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 44 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 45 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 46 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 47 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 48 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 49 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 50 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 51 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 52 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 53 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 54 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 55 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 56 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 57 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 58 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 59 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
Mattoon Bagelfest 60 7.20.19
The final day of 2019 Bagelfest included a foot race, the free bagel breakfast and parade on Saturday in Mattoon.
