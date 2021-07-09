Mattoon YMCA to hold Run for the Bagel

MATTOON — Runners and walkers are invited to take part in the Mattoon Area Family YMCA’s 34th annual Run for the Bagel, which was held as a virtual run last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Run for the Bagel is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17, at the KC Summers Auto Group, 117 S. 19th St., at the west end of downtown Mattoon, during Bagelfest.

Participants can choose from 5k (3.1 miles) or 10k (6.2 miles) routes that will take then through Lytle Park, which has entrances on Western Avenue and South 32nd Street on the west side of town.

“Over the years we have perfected the race route so that are participants can enjoy some shady and flat roads as they run through town,” said Race Director Sarah Dowell. “Our community loves to come out and cheer on the runners and walkers, which makes it even more fun”

Participants can register in advance by contacting Dowell at 217-234-9494 or sdowell@mattoonymca.org. Registration will be held on site from 5:30 to 6 a.m.

Race shirts are a Run for the Bagel tradition. If any shirts are still available that morning, later entries will receive shirts on a first come, first served basis.

