May Merriment and Spring Fun run announced at YMCA

MATTOON — The Mattoon Area Family YMCA’s annual fundraiser returns in-person this year after two years of being virtual with the 33rd annual May Merriment.

Funds raised at the event to be held Saturday, May 7, at the YMCA, benefit the Membership for All program, which provides financial assistance to local families.

“We are just thrilled to welcome our friends back to an in-person May Merriment,” Marketing and Fundraising Events Director Angela Hampton said. “It has been a long three years since our last event, but we truly think this is going to be the best May Merriment yet.”

The event begins at 5 p.m. with a silent auction and a dinner catered by local restaurants. Following the meal, a live auction will be held.

“This year’s live auction will have around 25 incredible packages,” Hampton said. “I don’t want to give them all away, but we have a very special limited edition golf cart, coveted rare bourbons, and trips of all kinds for couples, friends, and families.”

After the auction, guests will be treated to live music from 5 Mile Train, a local band. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased individually, or in tables of 8, 10, or 12. Spots are limited, so ticket sales will end April 29 or when all reservations are filled.

Reservations can be made at www.mattoonymca.org or by calling 217-234-9494.

Fun run coming to Toledo Spring Festival

The Neal Center YMCA has announced an addition to the Toledo Spring Festival. The YMCA Springfest 5k will be held in conjunction with the Spring Festival on Saturday, May 21.

“We are so excited to be a part of this awesome annual celebration,” Neal Center YMCA Manager Zach Cox said. “This is going to be a perfect fun run for people of all ages and abilities.”

The theme of this year’s event is “Fun & Fitness Through the Years.” Participants are invited, but not required, to dress in fitness attire from their favorite decade. Those who sign up by Friday, May 6, will be guaranteed a T-shirt. Registrations after that date will receive shirts on a first come, first serve basis.

The YMCA Springfest 5k is a non-competitive 3.1 mile run or walk beginning at 9 a.m. Registration is $20 in advance or $25 on race day. Participants can get more information and sign up at www.mattoonymca.org or on the Mattoon & Neal Center YMCA Facebook page.

