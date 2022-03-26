Neoga High School Musical Theatre department to present 'The Lightning Thief'

NEOGA — The Neoga High School Musical Theatre Department is proud to present “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson, played by junior Carter Davis, has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail.

When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him, all the while accompanied by his half-goat buddy Grover (played by 8th grader Emily Frankie) and the less-than-thrilled, battle-hardened Annabeth, played by senior Kamdyn Dunn).

"The Lightning Thief" will be performed at Neoga High School and opens Wednesday, April 6, with a free matinee only for those 65 and older (no ticket required) at 12:30 p.m..

Shows for the rest of the week are 7 p.m., Friday April 8, and Saturday, April 9, and 2 p.m., Sunday, April 10.

Tickets are $6 for adults, and $4 for students. Tickets are can be purchased from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the high school office. Seating is limited and all attendees must present a ticket. Tickets may be available at the door, providing the show is not sold out.

