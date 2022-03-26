 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Neoga High School Musical Theatre department to present 'The Lightning Thief'

  • 0
Percy Jackson, neoga

Pictured, cast members from the upcoming Neoga High School Musical Theatre Department performance of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical," kneeling, left to right, Sophia Jansen, Katie Cox and Kamdyn Dunn; Standing, left to right, Emma Shuemaker, Rylee Cline, Emily Franke, Carter Davis, and Mallory Henderson.

 Submitted photo

NEOGA — The Neoga High School Musical Theatre Department is proud to present “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”

As the half-blood son of a Greek god, Percy Jackson, played by junior Carter Davis, has newly-discovered powers he can't control, a destiny he doesn't want, and a mythology textbook's worth of monsters on his trail.

When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen and Percy becomes the prime suspect, he has to find and return the bolt to prove his innocence and prevent a war between the gods. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the thief. He must travel to the Underworld and back; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and come to terms with the father who abandoned him, all the while accompanied by his half-goat buddy Grover (played by 8th grader Emily Frankie) and the less-than-thrilled, battle-hardened Annabeth, played by senior Kamdyn Dunn).

Charleston Rotarian Rob Ulm is willing to go the ‘extra mile’

"The Lightning Thief" will be performed at Neoga High School and opens Wednesday, April 6, with a free matinee only for those 65 and older (no ticket required) at 12:30 p.m..

Shows for the rest of the week are 7 p.m., Friday April 8, and Saturday, April 9, and 2 p.m., Sunday, April 10.

Tickets are $6 for adults, and $4 for students. Tickets are can be purchased from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the high school office. Seating is limited and all attendees must present a ticket. Tickets may be available at the door, providing the show is not sold out.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Birthday: Nelson — 95th

Birthday: Nelson — 95th

Alice Nelson of Mattoon will celebrate her 95th birthday with an open house in her honor from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, March 26.

Watch Now: Related Video

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News