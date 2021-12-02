Original Christmas musical debuts on Lone Elm Room Stage

MATTOON — Over 26 community members, ages six to 60, have been rehearsing as a cast and crew for "The Christmas Gnome," an original Christmas show debuting inside the Mattoon Train Depot on the Lone Elm Room stage.

The show is written, directed and choreographed by Matthew Gerard Burns who is also on the Mattoon Arts Council.

The show takes the audience to the “North Pole Talent Show” where sugar plum fairies and Christmas elves work on a production showcasing their talents and their unique personalities on stage and off. A mystery character interrupts the action and relationships causing performance anxiety. What will the outcome be? Always drama? Or some resolutions and acceptance?

The show runs the first two weekends in December, with the opening night scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 2, at an earlier time than the weekend performances. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the Lone Elm Room, east doors, main floor, handicap entrance. The opening night performance will start at 6:30 p.m.

The weekend schedule is 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec 5. Then, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 10-11.

Tickets are $10 per seat. Payment will be taken at the door through a check written to “MAC” or cash. If paying with credit card in advance, the tourism and arts office will take requests through the online seat reservation and contact the requester to handle transaction. No credit cards will be accepted at the performance.

Seat reservations are available now by going to the arts council website at www.mattoonartscouncil.org

