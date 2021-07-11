Peterson House is home base for Bagelfest tickets, carnival passes

MATTOON — For most of the year, the more than 130-year-old Peterson House sits unoccupied as a landmark at the southwest entrance to Peterson Park.

The house gains renewed purpose every July as the temporary headquarters for the city staff and volunteers who make Bagelfest possible. The house sat quiet last summer when Bagelfest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has resumed its role as a headquarters and as a box office for concert tickets and discounted carnival armbands this year for the festival's return.

City and JG-TC records indicate that Judge Abner M. Peterson, a Civil War veteran, built the two-story brick Italianate house in the 1880s as a home for his family. Peterson subsequently passed the house and the surrounding property on to the city in 1890. The city annexed this site in 1903, made extensive improvements there in 1907, and created a baseball diamond for the new park in 1912.

The Peterson House, located at Broadway Avenue and Fifth Street, has served as a meeting venue and in other ways over the decades. The Mattoon Chamber of Commerce operated its office there from 2002 to 2015 after the completion of a renovation effort led by the Friends of Peterson House committee.

Special events coordinator Kim Janssen said the Peterson House became the Bagelfest headquarters after this celebration, which began in 1986 downtown, relocated to Peterson Park in 2000. She said Consolidated Communications and city IT staff temporarily move the Mattoon Tourism and Arts Department's communications system from the train depot to the house for the festival.

"Just being here on site makes it better," Janssen said. For example, she said Bagelfest staff can just walk out the front door to map out spots for the food and merchant booths that line the roadway at the park.

The Peterson House also serves as a coordinating point for the small army of volunteers who help staff Bagelfest and its three nights of mainstage concerts at Grimes Field. The city staff and the volunteers get around what is the largest city park with the help of golf carts provided by Niemeyer Kubota Sales, one of the festival's many sponsors.

"The core group of people we have is just priceless," Janssen said of the volunteers. Tourism assistant Mindy Cook added that sponsors were eager to return after the pandemic because, "The support we have from the community is phenomenal."

In addition, the house serves as a box office for advance sales of Bagelfest concert tickets and discounted carnival armbands.

The mainstage will feature a free concert at 8 p.m. Thursday by contemporary Christian band I Am They followed by ticketed concerts at 8 p.m. Friday by Ricky Skaggs and at 8 p.m. Saturday by Resurrection: The Journey Tribute Band. Concert-goers can purchase Skaggs tickets for $15 each, Resurrection tickets for $10 each, or both for $20.

Janssen said Bagelfest recently added a fourth carnival armband day, on Thursday. She said carnival-goers will now be able to use the armbands from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for unlimited rides. She said the armbands can be bought for $17 through noon Wednesday at the Peterson House or for $20 afterward at the carnival.

"Thursday is a very family-friendly night (with the free concert), so we wanted to add an extra night to give people an armband for the carnival," Janssen said.

The Peterson House is open approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and can be called at 217-258-6286. More information and online concert ticket purchase options are available via www.mattoonbagelfest.com.

