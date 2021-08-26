Plan now to ride in the Tour de Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to share your love of biking by riding in the 5th annual Tour de Charleston Bike Race on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Whether you enjoy occasional weekend rides with your family or you are an avid biker, this is your chance to enjoy the views while you pedal through the city of Charleston and the surrounding, scenic countryside.

Three timed rides will be available, 12.5 miles, 25 miles and 50 miles, all of which start at the corner of Jackson Avenue and 6th Street in Charleston near the historic Coles County Courthouse.

The 12.5 and 25-mile routes head north out of Charleston and traverse the paved roads of rural Coles County. The terrain is mostly flat with the occasional hill and some nice, long runs.

The 50-mile route is called the “hilly 50” with good reason. Bikers will ride south out of Charleston and wind their way through the countryside and into Cumberland County with plenty of challenging hills, serpentine curves and long straight runs.

All three races are timed events and each participant is electronically chip timed for accuracy. Routes include rest stops supplied with food and water.

Check in begins at 6:30 a.m. on the day of the event, and the race begins at 8 a.m. All riders must be off the course by 1 p.m.

T-shirts are guaranteed for those who register by Friday, Sept. 3. A professional photographer will be present throughout the event to capture the excitement.

Registration for the Tour de Charleston can be completed online at active.com, through The Chamber website, charlestonchamber.com, or through the Tour de Charleston Facebook page. Race entry fees are $30 for the 12.5 and 25-mile races and $50 for the 50-mile race.

