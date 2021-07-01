Registration open for 5th annual Doc Acklin Race

PARIS — Registration is now being accepted for the 5th annual Doc Acklin Race on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 a.m., at Paris High School, 14040 E. 1200th Road, Paris.

Registration must be received by Friday, Aug. 6 to guarantee a 2021 race shirt. Otherwise, participants can sign up for the race up until, and including, the day of the event. To register, purchase a shirt, or donate, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/DocAcklinRace.

A three-mile race open to the public will start at 7:30 a.m. at the school’s cross country team race course. Anyone is welcome to participate by running and/or walking. Following the open race, an invitational for local cross country teams will begin.

The cost of the open race is $25 per person and includes a T-shirt. All proceeds will benefit the Horizon Health Doc Acklin Scholarship. The first scholarship was awarded in 2017. Since then, eight Paris Cooperative High School seniors have been awarded $1,000 each toward furthering their education in the medical field.

The race is sponsored by Horizon Health Foundation of East Central Illinois and Paris High School in memory of the late Dr. James Acklin, who passed away August 23, 2015. He retired in 1994 after 34 years of service at Paris Community Hospital as a family physician.

Dr. Acklin was a respected member of the Paris High School cross country team that captured an unprecedented four consecutive state championships from 1946-49.

For more information about the event, call 217-466-4294.

