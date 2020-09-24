 Skip to main content
Registration open for October Golf Benefit for Life Center of Toledo
MATTOON — The 11th annual Life Center of Toledo Golf Outing will be held Saturday, Oct. 10, with a 1 p.m. tee time, at Meadowview Golf Course.

The event is sponsored by the Life Center of Cumberland County, serving seniors in Clark and Cumberland counties. Late entries to this event are welcome.

This event is an 18-Hole, 1-4 person scramble. The $50 per person fee includes green fees, cart with snacks, soda/water, dinner, prizes and trophies.

For registration information, call the Life Center at 217-849-3965 or Greg Johnson at 573-718-6161.

