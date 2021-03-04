Registration open for upcoming spring workshops at Lincoln Log Cabin

LERNA — Lincoln Log Cabin has announced that registration is open for the following two spring workshops.

Ribbon Embroidery Workshop, 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, March 13, Visitor Center Basement

Participants in this beginner-level workshop led by artist Cathy Grafton will learn how to embroider with fine silk ribbons and threads. The sampler includes several basic ribbon stitches including lazy daisy, stem stitch, fly stitch, and feather stitch. Participants can take their sampler piece home to finish as a small wall piece or pillow.

Small kit of needles, ribbon, and silk thread is included in the workshop fee. Please bring an 8-inch square of cotton (your choice of plain or pale-colored), a 4-6 inch embroidery hoop, small scissors, and sewing notions (thimble, pincushion, etc.). If you don't have sewing notions or a hoop, a small number will be available to borrow.

The cost of this workshop is $35. Registration is required and the workshop is limited to 10 participants. Social distancing and masks will be required. Register online at lincolnlogcabin.z2systems.com

Explore Log Cabins Quilt Workshop, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, April 10.