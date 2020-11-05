Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival gearing up for virtual affair

MATTOON — The holiday season is just around the corner and plans are well underway for the 22nd annual Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival, a virtual event this year.
“We are disappointed that people won’t be able to experience the splendor of the Holiday Festival in person, but the health and wellness of our community is our top priority. We are looking forward to offering an exciting virtual event, featuring a wide variety of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, holiday décor and specialty items,” Kim Lockart, event coordinator, said. “We have strived to preserve the integrity of the Holiday Festival and are excited to have many of our favorite designers and wonderful community sponsors back this year.”
This year’s Holiday Festival is currently underway with T-shirt and face mask sales on the auction website and continues with the addition of coupons for Fraser Fir Christmas trees and fresh greenery from Hager Tree Farm, as well as Memory Star Ornaments.
The online auction site features more than 100 items, decorated by area residents, businesses and Sarah Bush Lincoln employees. These items, including the always popular 4-foot trees and home décor items, are available for preview starting at 8 a.m. Monday, November 9, with bidding available from 8 a.m., Thursday, November 12, until 8 p.m., Monday, November 16.
The Festival will host a Live Auction Event in place of its annual Gala, which features 12 elite items. These items will be available for bid starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, with final bids taken during the Live Auction Event from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 15. Stokes Auctioneer Jeff Kingsbury will ensure a fun time as people place their final bids from the comfort of their homes. To participate in the live auction, a $50 donation can be made on the auction website or by calling the SBL Health Foundation at 217-258-2511.
Net proceeds from this year’s Holiday Festival will support Sarah Bush Lincoln Children’s dental program, which provides dental care at no cost to children that qualify. SBL Dental Services partners with area schools and health departments to provide dental services preventive and restorative dental care, plus oral hygiene education across East Central Illinois.
Memory Star ornaments offer participants an opportunity to honor a loved one and support Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln. Purchase a Memory Star for $30 or make a tribute gift to help Lincolnland Hospice extend its services to patients and families throughout its 20-county service area by contacting the SBL Health Foundation at 217 258-2511. Memory Stars can also be purchased at www.sarahbush.org/ holiday festival. The order deadline is Monday, November 16. Memory Star ornaments will be mailed in early December.
The Foundation extends a special thank you to this year’s sponsors: Consolidated Communications (Media Sponsor); Dale and Marilyn Hoots and SC3F Wealth Management Group (Title Sponsors); BSA LifeStructures, Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative; First Mid, Meadowview Golf Course, Slumberland and WCIA (Live Auction Sponsors); The Cromwell Group, Inc, and Vaughn and Ruth Jaenike and family (Memory Star Title Sponsors); Adams Memorials, Anderson Electric, Sally & Doug Bock, Jerry and Lana Esker, First Neighbor Bank, Lou & Mary Kay Hencken, William Hill, Hank and Jill Nilsen and Tony and Debbie Sparks (Festival Sponsors).
For more information about the Festival, contact Kim Lockart, event coordinator, at 217 258-2511 or visit www.sarahbush.org/holiday festival. Text SBLHS to 56651 to register to bid on silent auction items or to make a donation to SBL Dental Services.
Recognize these Mattoon-area locations?
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!