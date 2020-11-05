Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival gearing up for virtual affair

MATTOON — The holiday season is just around the corner and plans are well underway for the 22nd annual Sarah Bush Lincoln Holiday Festival, a virtual event this year.

“We are disappointed that people won’t be able to experience the splendor of the Holiday Festival in person, but the health and wellness of our community is our top priority. We are looking forward to offering an exciting virtual event, featuring a wide variety of beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, holiday décor and specialty items,” Kim Lockart, event coordinator, said. “We have strived to preserve the integrity of the Holiday Festival and are excited to have many of our favorite designers and wonderful community sponsors back this year.”

This year’s Holiday Festival is currently underway with T-shirt and face mask sales on the auction website and continues with the addition of coupons for Fraser Fir Christmas trees and fresh greenery from Hager Tree Farm, as well as Memory Star Ornaments.

The online auction site features more than 100 items, decorated by area residents, businesses and Sarah Bush Lincoln employees. These items, including the always popular 4-foot trees and home décor items, are available for preview starting at 8 a.m. Monday, November 9, with bidding available from 8 a.m., Thursday, November 12, until 8 p.m., Monday, November 16.