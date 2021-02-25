Sarah Bush Lincoln hosts 'Cheers!' raffle to raise scholarship funds

MATTOON — Andrew Tresslar was enrolled in Health Occupations during his senior year at Charleston High School when he had the opportunity to shadow a Sarah Bush Lincoln Emergency Department physician. That chance meeting opened his mind to other careers in medicine.

“Initially, I was interested in becoming a nurse, largely due to the educational expense and the years of hard work it takes to become a doctor. After shadowing with Dr. (Shane) Cline in the Emergency Department, I absolutely fell in love with medicine. It was a super cool experience, and it changed my career trajectory. I learned that if I was willing to stomach the expense and put in the work, I could do something incredibly interesting that I love,” Tresslar said.

Now in his senior year at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, Tresslar holds acceptances at several medical schools and is grateful to the SBL Volunteer Guild for the scholarship he received. Paying for his own education, Tresslar is mindful of every penny he spends. When his laptop stopped working during a crucial time, he felt a little less guilty replacing it. “It has definitely alleviated some of the financial burden of my education, and I appreciate it so much,” Tresslar added.