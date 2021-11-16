 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sarah Bush Lincoln to host Christmas lights event

  • 0

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln has expanded the drive-through Christmas lighting display on its campus and has invited the community to view these lights during a special event at 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday

Sarah Bush Lincoln reported in a press release that the lighted display now includes a 28-ft-tall Old Man Winter, giant colored lightbulbs, light-adorned trees, and a walk-through, white-lit ornament. Santa will also be visiting campus in his red convertible sleigh.

“We are happy to provide beautiful holiday décor after a challenging year for so many people. Sarah Bush Lincoln enjoys investing in spaces for everyone to admire,” said community services representative Chris Kessler.

SBL Christmas lights

This giant Christmas ball ornament is part of the 2021 holiday lighting display at Sarah Bush Lincoln's campus.

The drive-through path will start at the main Health Center entrance on the southwest side of the SBL campus and go east toward Loxa Road. Drive-through participants can tune in to a special SBL Christmas radio station for music during their tour. They will be given candy canes, “reindeer food” for children, and other goodies during the event Thursday.

Community members are encouraged to use the lighted display for family photos on other days beside Thursday for the sake of traffic safety. For more information, contact SBL Communications at 217-258-2420.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sir Mick Jagger says that the Rolling Stones will tour in 2022

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sir Mick Jagger says that the Rolling Stones will tour in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News