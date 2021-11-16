Sarah Bush Lincoln to host Christmas lights event

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln has expanded the drive-through Christmas lighting display on its campus and has invited the community to view these lights during a special event at 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday

Sarah Bush Lincoln reported in a press release that the lighted display now includes a 28-ft-tall Old Man Winter, giant colored lightbulbs, light-adorned trees, and a walk-through, white-lit ornament. Santa will also be visiting campus in his red convertible sleigh.

“We are happy to provide beautiful holiday décor after a challenging year for so many people. Sarah Bush Lincoln enjoys investing in spaces for everyone to admire,” said community services representative Chris Kessler.

The drive-through path will start at the main Health Center entrance on the southwest side of the SBL campus and go east toward Loxa Road. Drive-through participants can tune in to a special SBL Christmas radio station for music during their tour. They will be given candy canes, “reindeer food” for children, and other goodies during the event Thursday.

Community members are encouraged to use the lighted display for family photos on other days beside Thursday for the sake of traffic safety. For more information, contact SBL Communications at 217-258-2420.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

